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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aegis Logistics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

South Indian Bank Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and L&T Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2026.

South Indian Bank Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and L&T Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2026.

Aegis Logistics Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1244.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

South Indian Bank Ltd lost 8.88% to Rs 43.49. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 420.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58615 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd pared 6.14% to Rs 111.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

L&T Finance Ltd fell 6.01% to Rs 314.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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