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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 2.66%, up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd soars 2.66%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.94% in last one year as compared to a 6.16% jump in NIFTY and a 8.08% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23945.55. The Sensex is at 76702.43, down 0.52%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 51.24% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39637, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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