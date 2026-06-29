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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla Ltd soars 2.53%, up for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd soars 2.53%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1476.6, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.16% drop in NIFTY and a 14.71% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1476.6, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23944.45. The Sensex is at 76716.34, down 0.5%. Cipla Ltd has risen around 6.21% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24969.5, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1472.9, up 2.22% on the day. Cipla Ltd is down 1.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.16% drop in NIFTY and a 14.71% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 33.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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