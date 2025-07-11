Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Aegis Logistics sells pipavav LPG terminal to Aegis Vopak Terminals for Rs 428 crore

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Aegis Logistics said it has executed a business transfer agreement (BTA) with its associate company, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL), for the transfer of its newly commissioned LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav.

Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals fell 2.30% to Rs 255.28 on the NSE.

The transaction, completed on 10 July 2025, is structured as a slump sale on a going-concern basis.

The terminal, which has a static storage capacity of 48,000 metric tonnes, was commissioned on 3 July 2025. As a result, there was no contribution to turnover or net worth from the unit as of 31 March 2025.

The consideration for the transfer is Rs 428.4 crore in cash. The transaction qualifies as a related party transaction but has been executed on an arms length basis. It is outside the scope of a scheme of arrangement and does not fall within the definition of undertaking under SEBI LODR regulations.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 650 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi slips 8%, TCS 2% on posting Q1 nos

Premiumschool, Class, Students

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Iconia Tab iM11

Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 with 7400mAh battery: Check specs, price

PremiumUBS

Why did UBS downgrade Bharti Airtel, Vi ahead of Q1 results? Find out here

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

Aegis Logistics clarified that the move is intended to consolidate LPG terminalling services under Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited, enhancing operational synergies and supporting growing demand at Pipavav Port. There is no change in the shareholding pattern of the company as a result of this transfer.

Aegis Logistics is engaged in the import and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as the storage and terminalling of LPG, petroleum, oil, and chemical products. The company also undertakes the construction of terminals and allied infrastructure to support its logistics and energy operations.

Aegis Vopak Terminals owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 net profit drops 26% YoY

GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 net profit drops 26% YoY

Sensex falls over 686 pts; media shares under pressure

Sensex falls over 686 pts; media shares under pressure

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon