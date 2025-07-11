Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, VST Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd, VST Industries Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 July 2025.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 15.00% to Rs 2190.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21923 shares in the past one month.

 

Netweb Technologies India Ltd surged 5.47% to Rs 1912.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21540 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd soared 5.30% to Rs 1011.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5407 shares in the past one month.

VST Industries Ltd gained 5.30% to Rs 295.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52831 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd exploded 5.13% to Rs 24.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 316.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Glenmark Pharma soars on AbbVie licensing deal for cancer therapy ISB 2001

GTPL Hathway slides as Q1 net profit drops 26% YoY

Sensex falls over 686 pts; media shares under pressure

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

NIBE secures Rs 26-crore order for gun stand assemblies from leading infra & defence firm

