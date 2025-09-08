Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Logistics to invest Rs 100 crore for capacity expansion at Mumbai port

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Aegis Logistics has announced a proposed new capacity addition at Pirpau, near the old Pirpau berth at Mumbai Port, with an investment of Rs 99.88 crore.

The firm has announced a proposed capacity addition of 61,000 KL at its Pirpau facility near the old Pirpau berth at Mumbai Port. The expansion, effective from 6 September 2025, involves an investment of Rs 99.88 crore, which will be financed through the companys internal accruals.

The company stated that the new capacity addition will help meet both current and future demand from existing and new customers while easing the load on its existing liquid storage facilities at Mumbai. Additionally, the expansion is expected to reinforce operational resilience and strengthen Aegis Logistics competitive position in the market.

 

Aegis Logistics is in the business of import and distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and storage and terminalling facility for LPG, Oil, Petroleum and chemical products and erection and construction of terminals and allied facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit declined marginally by 0.01% to Rs 131.32 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a 7.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,719.41 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Shares of Aegis Logistics rose 0.13% to Rs 709.80 on the BSE.

Sep 08 2025

