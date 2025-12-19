Friday, December 19, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aeroflex Inds surges after board approves fundraise via preferential route

Aeroflex Inds surges after board approves fundraise via preferential route

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Aeroflex Industries rallied to Rs 188 after the company's board has approved raising funds through a preferential issue of 30.10 lakh equity shares at an issue price of Rs 182.70 per share (including premium) to non-promoters.

The company will allot 30,10,398 equity shares to six investors, including Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia, Bengal Finance and Investment, Sanjay Babulal Surana, Vaibhav Jayantilal Shah (on behalf of R K Investments, Partnership firm), Madhu Silica and Nareshkumar Mahasukhlal Mehta.

Meanwhile, the board also approved the expansion of facilities for manufacture of liquid cooling skids for Data centers, proposing a capacity addition of 13,000 pieces per year from existing 2,000 pieces per year. The expanded capacity is expected to be commissioned by June 2026.

 

Further, the board approved the installation of robotic welding lines and automatic welding stations for manufacturing assemblies of flexible stainless-steel (SS) hoses. While this will not increase capacity, it will automate the assembly process. The project is targeted for completion by December 2026. The total investment for the proposed initiative is estimated at Rs 97.56 crore, to be funded through Rs 42.56 crore from internal accruals and Rs 55 crore via the preferential issue.

Aeroflex Industries is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of metallic flexible flow solutions, which are widely used across diverse industries including oil and gas, aerospace, petrochemicals, renewable energy, electric mobility and other critical engineering sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 4.25% to Rs 14.23 crore on 16.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 110.87 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

