Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Ircon International Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 14.48% to Rs 291.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Ircon International Ltd surged 9.52% to Rs 146.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 8.16% to Rs 1619.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6949 shares in the past one month.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd jumped 7.26% to Rs 4551.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7084 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd exploded 6.76% to Rs 2511. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

