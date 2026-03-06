Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NMDC spurts after hiking Baila lump, fines prices for March'26

NMDC spurts after hiking Baila lump, fines prices for March'26

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
NMDC rallied 4.20% to Rs 81.71 after the company announced a price hike for Baila Lump iron ore (65.5%, 10-40MM) and Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm), with revised rates effective from 6 March 2026.

The price of Baila Lump iron ore (65.5%, 10-40 mm) jumped 20% to Rs 4,800 per ton in March 2026 from Rs 4,000 per ton in February 2026. Meanwhile, Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) prices rose 1.25% to Rs 4,050 per ton in March 2026 from 4.000 per ton in previous month.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 1,747.01 crore on a 15.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,610.79 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

