Friday, March 06, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Market trades with major losses; financial services shares drop

Market trades with major losses; financial services shares drop

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with deep cuts in the afternoon trade, as sentiment remained unsettled amid escalating hostilities between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, fueling fears of a deeper energy supply shock, higher crude prices, renewed inflationary pressures, and a clouded global growth outlook.

The Nifty traded below the 24,600 level. Financial services shares dropped after advancing in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 632.40 points or 0.79% to 79,412.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 177 points or 0.72% to 24,588.90.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.10% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.04%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,958 shares rose and 1,955 shares fell. A total of 231 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

T20 WC: Samson hails Bumrah, dedicates Player of the Match award

skipping dinner effects

What happens to your body if you skip dinner regularly? Experts explain

Rahul Dravid (L) and Ravichandran Ashwin (R)

Dravid, Ashwin in consortium for European T20 Premier League team

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 650 points, Nifty at day's low as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank weigh

Sanju Samson

Samson: I was trying too much in NZ series to get into T20 WC eleven

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.85% to 18.73. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 24,706, at a premium of 117.10 points as compared with the spot at 24,588.90.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.3 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Financial Services index dropped 1.33% to 26,874.10. The index rose 0.80% in the past trading session.

ICICI Bank (down 2.23%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.06%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.85%), HDFC Bank (down 1.78%), Axis Bank (down 1.74%), State Bank of India (down 1.69%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (down 1.65%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (down 1.09%), Muthoot Finance (down 1.03%) and Jio Financial Services (down 0.95%) declined.

On the other hand, BSE (up 0.42%), Shriram Finance (up 0.10%) and Power Finance Corporation (up 0.08%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rajesh Power Services advanced 2.13% after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rajesh Power Projects, signed a Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL).

NMDC rallied 2.17% after the company announced a price hike for Baila Lump iron ore (65.5%, 10-40MM) and Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm), with revised rates effective from 6 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Power gains as arm inks BESPA with GUVNL for battery energy storage project

Rajesh Power gains as arm inks BESPA with GUVNL for battery energy storage project

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NMDC spurts after hiking Baila lump, fines prices for March'26

NMDC spurts after hiking Baila lump, fines prices for March'26

Orkla India jumps as brokerage starts coverage with 'buy' call

Orkla India jumps as brokerage starts coverage with 'buy' call

Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Devyani International announces resignation of CEO-Yum Brands Shivashish Pandey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayNepal Elections 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance