IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 40.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 40.71% to Rs 478.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.50% to Rs 10417.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9342.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

