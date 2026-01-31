IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 40.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 11.50% to Rs 10417.00 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 40.71% to Rs 478.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 340.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.50% to Rs 10417.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9342.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income10417.009342.99 11 OPM %32.7433.00 -PBDT611.15422.16 45 PBT611.15422.16 45 NP478.65340.17 41
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST