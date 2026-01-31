Sirca Paints India consolidated net profit rises 31.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 112.79 crore

Net profit of Sirca Paints India rose 31.15% to Rs 15.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 112.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 88.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.112.7988.6520.4017.4223.1417.3420.4315.5415.0311.46

