Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 60.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 149.39 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 60.76% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 149.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.149.39126.1610.1313.5215.2216.2110.9611.134.3411.06

