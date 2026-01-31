Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 60.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 149.39 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 60.76% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 149.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales149.39126.16 18 OPM %10.1313.52 -PBDT15.2216.21 -6 PBT10.9611.13 -2 NP4.3411.06 -61

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

