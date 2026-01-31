Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 60.76% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 149.39 croreNet profit of Moschip Technologies declined 60.76% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 149.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales149.39126.16 18 OPM %10.1313.52 -PBDT15.2216.21 -6 PBT10.9611.13 -2 NP4.3411.06 -61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 5:06 PM IST