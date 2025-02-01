Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The Finance Minister started the budget announcing transformative reforms in 6 areas including Taxation, financial sector, power sector, urban development, mining, regulatory reforms. Agriculture will be the first engine of growth.

Developing Agri districts programme to be initiated on lines of aspirational districts programme. Crop diversification, irrigation facilities, and availability of credit to help 1.7 crore farmers. The scheme will adopt crop diversification, augment post harvest storage.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

Kaveri Seed, Mangalam Seeds soar after Govt announces National Mission for Seeds

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

OK Play India rises after Govt announces plan to make India 'global toy hub'

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Fertilizer stocks shine after Govt to set up urea plant with 12.7 lakh tonne capacity in Assam

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Agri stocks surge after launch of Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojna to Benefit 1.7 crore farmers

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon