Agriculture sector to be first engine of growth, says FM in Budget 2025

The Finance Minister started the budget announcing transformative reforms in 6 areas including Taxation, financial sector, power sector, urban development, mining, regulatory reforms. Agriculture will be the first engine of growth.
Developing Agri districts programme to be initiated on lines of aspirational districts programme. Crop diversification, irrigation facilities, and availability of credit to help 1.7 crore farmers. The scheme will adopt crop diversification, augment post harvest storage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content