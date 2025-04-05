Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Ahasolar Technologies has received a Work Order for Consultancy services for various location of Gujarat for Preparation of detailed project report, assistance in procurement, proof checking & certification of all GTP/QAP, design & drawings and scrutiny, final recommendation and certificate of PMC certified EPC contractor's bill for setting up of Grid connected Solar Photovoltaic Project for project capacity upto 100 KW and More than 100 KW from Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute TAGRISSO (Osimertinib)

CARE Ratings upgrades LT rating of Elpro International to 'A-' with 'stable' outlook

Board of Delhivery approves acquisition of logistics solutions provider - Ecom Express

CARE Ratings reaffirms Trident' LT rating at 'AA'; maintains 'stable' outlook

Pokarna and its subsidiary receives ratings action from CRISIL

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

