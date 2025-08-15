Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 croreNet profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 67.57% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 1004.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 919.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1004.88919.35 9 OPM %8.596.57 -PBDT90.3056.44 60 PBT69.5641.43 68 NP51.2130.56 68
