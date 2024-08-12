Sati Poly Plast standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.73% to Rs 74.41 croreNet profit of Sati Poly Plast rose 725.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.73% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.4135.31 111 OPM %5.134.53 -PBDT3.401.24 174 PBT2.650.66 302 NP1.980.24 725
