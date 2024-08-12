Sati Poly Plast standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.73% to Rs 74.41 crore

Net profit of Sati Poly Plast rose 725.00% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 110.73% to Rs 74.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.4135.315.134.533.401.242.650.661.980.24