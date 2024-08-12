Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 837.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 9.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 837.50% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.287.787.973.731.140.270.970.110.750.08