Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 837.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.28% to Rs 9.28 croreNet profit of Nidhi Granites rose 837.50% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.287.78 19 OPM %7.973.73 -PBDT1.140.27 322 PBT0.970.11 782 NP0.750.08 838
