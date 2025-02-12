Business Standard

Airtel collaborates with Nokia and Qualcomm to expand 5G FWA and Wi-Fi solutions in India

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has awarded a contract to Nokia, and Qualcomm focusing on the expansion of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi solutions to facilitate high-speed internet access to millions across India.

As part of the arrangement, Nokia will supply Airtel with its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, utilizing Qualcomm Modem-RF and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets. This initiative will enable Airtel to provide superior broadband services in areas where fiber connectivity is either scarce or challenging to implement. The deployment of fixed wireless broadband access via 5G networks stands out as a significant application of 5G technology, especially in India, which faces low fiber penetration and a high demand for digital services.

 

Airtel will leverage Nokia's FastMile 5G outdoor receivers, which are tailored for multi-dwelling units and capable of serving two households concurrently, thus facilitating a reduction in connection expenses. These receivers feature high-gain antennas that enhance broadband access over extended distances while efficiently managing radio resources. Furthermore, the FastMile 5G outdoor receiver utilizes Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology, enabling simple installation on various surfaces such as walls, balconies, or poles.

Airtel will implement Nokia's Wi-Fi 6 access point within residences to enhance the in-home experience. This solution offers intelligent mesh capabilities and self-optimizing network features, ensuring that customers can enjoy an exceptional broadband experience throughout their homes.

Nokia's 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wi-Fi 6 access point devices will be produced in India and packaged in fully recyclable materials.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

