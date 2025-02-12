Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / P&G Health gains as Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 91 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 80/share

P&G Health gains as Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 91 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 80/share

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Health added 1.49% to Rs 5,338.15 after the company's net profit jumped 26.12% to Rs 90.90 crore as against Rs 72.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations remained flat to Rs 309.77 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses were at Rs 192.04 crore in Q2 December 2024, down 10.85% on a YoY basis. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 61.60 crore (down 10.85% YoY), while employee benefits expenses came in at Rs 61.60 crore (down 13.04% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, This quarter was a period of strategic reinforcement as we took proactive steps to strengthen our supply network.

We remain committed to our integrated growth strategy of a focused product portfolio, superiority, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organizational structure. We are confident that this strategy will enable us to meet the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

Also Read

Inflation

Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: PAT up 35% to Rs 820 cr, revenue at Rs 11,995 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: PM Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in France's Marseille

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Afridi gets de Zorzi; 50 up for the Proteas

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 80 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the dividend will be 21 February 2025.

Procter & Gamble Health (P&G Health) is one of India's largest VMS companies, manufacturing and marketing vitamins, minerals, and supplements products that include Neurobion, Livogen, SevenSeas, Evion, Polybion, and Nasivion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for interim dividend

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for interim dividend

Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon