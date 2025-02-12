Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries hits 14-month low; down over 5% in four sessions

Reliance Industries hits 14-month low; down over 5% in four sessions

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries (RIL) slipped 1.43% to Rs 1217, extending losses for fourth day in a row.

The stock has declined 5.04% in four sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 1,281.55 recorded on 06 February 2025.

In the last one year, the stock has fallen by 16.24% while the benchmark Sensex gained 7.17% in the same period.

In todays trading sessions, the scrip has hit its fourteen-month low of Rs 1,193.65. RIL had last hit the level of 1,190 in December 2023.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate had announced its third quarter earnings post markets hours on 16 January 2025.

 

Also Read

investment

NIIF plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund, India's largest so far

Inflation

Jan retail inflation eases to 4.31%, industrial output grows 3.2% in Dec

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

MSCI drops more Chinese stocks from indexes despite market rebound

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q3 results: PAT up 35% to Rs 820 cr, revenue at Rs 11,995 cr

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: PM Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in France's Marseille

Reliance Industries had reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to a record high of Rs 21,930 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

RIL's Q3 revenue grew 7.7% to Rs 267,186 crore, while EBITDA climbed 7.8% to Rs 48,003 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 10 basis points year-on-year to 18% and by 1 percentage point sequentially.

Post the result the announcement, the scrip had hit a high of Rs 1,325.10 on the following day. It is currently down 8.2% from that level.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 39.809. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 1259.32, 1260.60 and 1299.70, respectively.

Reliance Industries is a Fortune 500 company and the largest private sector corporation in India. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

P&G Health gains as Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 91 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 80/share

P&G Health gains as Q3 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 91 cr; declares interim dividend of Rs 80/share

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for interim dividend

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for interim dividend

Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon