Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Campus Activewear spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Campus Activewear rallied 5.93% to Rs 278.85 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 86.7% YoY to Rs 46.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.9 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged by 9.07% to Rs 514.9 crore in Q3 FY25, attributed to distribution channel push and higher online sales.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 87.15% YoY to Rs 62.64 crore in Q3 FY25 in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 85.9 crore in Q3 FY25, EBITDA margin expanded by 4.4 bps YoY to 16.6% during the quarter owing to operating leverage driven by 10.0% volume growth and cost efficiencies.

 

The sales volume grew by 10.0% YoY to 76.2 million pairs in Q3 FY25. The footwear companys average selling price (ASP) stood at Rs 675 in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 682 in Q3 FY24.

Campus Activewears CEO, Nikhil Agarwal, said, The company continued its growth momentum displayed in Q2 FY25. We achieved our highest ever quarterly revenues of INR 514.8 Cr largely attributed to our aggressive distribution drive strategy and higher online sales benefitting from the festive season, thereby navigating a challenging macro environment. Our revenues surged by 9.1% YoY in Q3FY24 led by strategic focus towards multiple initiatives for gaining market share, like reach expansion in key markets, 116% growth in sneaker category, and the new multi media marketing campaign.

Also Read

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: Kohli departs after 50; India 2 down

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Afridi gets de Zorzi; 50 up for the Proteas

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news update: PM Modi, Macron jointly inaugurate India's new consulate in France's Marseille

bond markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, at 76,000; Auto, IT, Oil, Pharma, SMIDs drag; Bank flat

Safety and Sustainability

Enhancing Safety and Sustainability

The company has registered double digit growth in key states in North, Central & West. Additionally, we have made swift foray into the focused southern markets through scaling up our online presence.

During the quarter, we have added 6 new stores across India, taking our total EBOs count to 290.

The capex for the sole manufacturing unit at our Gannaur facility was completed in Q3FY25. Furthermore, we anticipate the completion of our Haridwar facility, dedicated for manufacturing state of the art uppers, in Q4FY25, with commercial production projected to commence from March 25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Rs 0.70 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each

Campus Activewear is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of footwear and accessories through its retail and wholesale network.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Pearl Global rallies after strong Q3 numbers

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Patel Engg climbs after Q3 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A+' rating to bank facilities of Acme Solar Holdings

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

WPIL Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVESajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 CaseIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon