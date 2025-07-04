Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.6%, gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25357.75. The Sensex is at 83097.4, down 0.17%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.71% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22204.25, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78348 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.6 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 36.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
