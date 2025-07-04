Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.6%, gains for third straight session

Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 1.6%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.36% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2673.5, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25357.75. The Sensex is at 83097.4, down 0.17%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has risen around 3.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22204.25, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78348 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Bosch Ltd gains for third consecutive session

KP Green Engineering secures new orders of Rs 52.31 cr

KP Green Engineering secures new orders of Rs 52.31 cr

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 15.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for fifth straight session

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

AU SFB total deposits rises 31% YoY to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in Q1

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDelhi Weather TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon