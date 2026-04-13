Ajanta Pharma Ltd spurts 3.48%

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2903.7, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2903.7, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 23839.75. The Sensex is at 76813.27, down 0.95%. Ajanta Pharma Ltd has dropped around 1.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ajanta Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22164.85, down 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74510 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.