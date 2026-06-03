AJAX Engineering appoints Ketan Pendse as CFO

AJAX Engineering announced the appointment of Ketan Pendse as its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel, effective June 2, 2026.

The board took note of the resignation of Ganesh B J as interim chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect. He stepped down following the appointment of Ketan Pendse as the company's CFO.

A Chartered Accountant with over 24 years of experience, Pendse has held leadership roles across finance, treasury, governance, risk management, and business transformation. Prior to joining Ajax Engineering, he served as CFO and whole-time director at TKIL Industries (formerly Thyssenkrupp Industries India).

Over his career, he has developed expertise in controllership, accounting, taxation, treasury, compliance, procurement, commercial project management, and enterprise risk management. He has also led initiatives related to governance, digitization, working capital optimization, and financial controls.

Ajax Engineering manufactures and supplies a wide range of concrete equipment and solutions across the concrete application value chain. The company reported a 4.4% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 94.96 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 90.95 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations edged up 0.3% year-on-year to Rs 757.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Shares of AJAX Engineering rose 0.88% to Rs 595.70 on the BSE.

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