Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 6.44 times

Ajax Engineering IPO subscribed 6.44 times

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 9.11 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ajax Engineering received 9,11,43,871 bids for shares as against 1,41,49,997 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (12 February 2025). The issue was subscribed 6.44 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 February 2025 and it will close on 12 February 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 599 to 629 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 2.01 crore equity shares, with 1.27 crore shares offered by the promoter and the remaining by the investor selling shareholder.

 

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to their respective proportion of the proceeds from the offer for sale after deducting their portion of the offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

Ahead of the IPO, Ajax Engineering on Friday, 7 February 2025, raised Rs 379.31 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 60.30 lakh shares at Rs 629 each to 23 anchor investors.

Also Read

India vs England 3rd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 3rd ODI: India gives England 357 runs target to win

Pankaj Tripathi

Actor Pankaj Tripathi joins audio story platform Velvet as co-founder

Pakistan vs South Africa live updates

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: Pakistan get quick wickets as 240 comes up for SA

Sugar

Sugar exporters struggle to fulfil 1 mn tonnes export quota allowed by govt

Multi Cap Funds

Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund NFO: A Guide to Multi Cap Funds

Ajax Engineering, co-founded by Krishnaswamy Vijay, the late Jacob John, and the late Anil Kumar Singh, designs, develops, and engineers innovative, high-quality concrete equipment. These products are sold through dealers in India and abroad to a diverse range of customers, including individual contractors, small and mid-sized contracting companies, rental companies, large construction firms, and government construction agencies. As of 30 September 2024, the company has 51 dealers across 23 states in India and 25 dealers/distributors outside India.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 101.02 crore and sales of Rs 769.99 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Industries incorporates WoS - REC Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore

Reliance Industries incorporates WoS - REC Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore

IIP growth moderates to 3.2% in December 2024

IIP growth moderates to 3.2% in December 2024

Indices decline for 6th day, Nifty ends below 23,050; M&M skids 3%

Indices decline for 6th day, Nifty ends below 23,050; M&M skids 3%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.74%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.74%

EFC (I) allots 4.97 cr equity shares under bonus issue

EFC (I) allots 4.97 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon