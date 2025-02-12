Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries incorporates WoS - REC Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore

Reliance Industries incorporates WoS - REC Sustainable Energy Solutions in Singapore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, named REC Sustainable Energy Solutions (REC SES) on 12 February 2025 in Singapore, to set up a global capability centre for consolidating research and development (R&D) activities, facilitating the recruitment of global talent, and providing technical and procurement services to support the Company's new energy initiatives. The Company will invest an amount of USD 100,000 towards initial subscription of 100,000 shares of USD 1 each

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IIP growth moderates to 3.2% in December 2024

IIP growth moderates to 3.2% in December 2024

Indices decline for 6th day, Nifty ends below 23,050; M&M skids 3%

Indices decline for 6th day, Nifty ends below 23,050; M&M skids 3%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.74%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.74%

EFC (I) allots 4.97 cr equity shares under bonus issue

EFC (I) allots 4.97 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon