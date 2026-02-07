Saturday, February 07, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swan Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Swan Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 1150.02 crore

Net loss of Swan Corp reported to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 582.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 1150.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1908.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1150.021908.19 -40 OPM %2.20-34.39 -PBDT35.091167.74 -97 PBT4.101107.17 -100 NP-9.87582.81 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

