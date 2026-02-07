Swan Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 1150.02 croreNet loss of Swan Corp reported to Rs 9.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 582.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 1150.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1908.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1150.021908.19 -40 OPM %2.20-34.39 -PBDT35.091167.74 -97 PBT4.101107.17 -100 NP-9.87582.81 PL
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST