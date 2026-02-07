Vertoz consolidated net profit declines 15.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.93% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Vertoz declined 15.78% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.75.4266.2017.8612.5112.809.197.737.976.197.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News