Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 0.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 406.05 croreNet profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.29% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 406.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 355.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales406.05355.18 14 OPM %50.4151.86 -PBDT164.97134.58 23 PBT130.1899.51 31 NP62.6762.49 0
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST