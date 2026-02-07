Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 0.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 406.05 crore

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.29% to Rs 62.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 406.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 355.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.406.05355.1850.4151.86164.97134.58130.1899.5162.6762.49

