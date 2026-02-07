Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 140.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 1193.48 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 140.97% to Rs 381.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 1193.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1021.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1193.481021.6476.8374.73602.83477.25312.05182.22381.22158.20

