Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 140.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 1193.48 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 140.97% to Rs 381.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 1193.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1021.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1193.481021.64 17 OPM %76.8374.73 -PBDT602.83477.25 26 PBT312.05182.22 71 NP381.22158.20 141
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST