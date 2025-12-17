Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 993.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.61% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 993.8, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 25798.95. The Sensex is at 84532.23, down 0.17%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59034.6, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 992.35, up 0.96% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is up 77.99% in last one year as compared to a 6.61% jump in NIFTY and a 13.02% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters scheme estimated to generate around 1.80 lakh jobs

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Rabi area gains steadily, good rise in wheat, chana and rapeseed acreage

Rabi area gains steadily, good rise in wheat, chana and rapeseed acreage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon