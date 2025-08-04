Albert David standalone net profit declines 57.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.03% to Rs 70.57 croreNet profit of Albert David declined 57.86% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.03% to Rs 70.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.5789.36 -21 OPM %-15.110.98 -PBDT10.8323.85 -55 PBT8.4422.06 -62 NP7.9418.84 -58
