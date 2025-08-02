Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 272.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 145.83% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 272.73% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 145.83% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.590.24 146 OPM %76.2758.33 -PBDT0.450.14 221 PBT0.450.14 221 NP0.410.11 273
