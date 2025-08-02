Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.04% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Atvo Enterprises rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.04% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.94 -34 OPM %-16.13-9.57 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.060.04 50
