Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 44.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 44.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 27.25% to Rs 82.57 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 44.66% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 27.25% to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.57113.50 -27 OPM %7.929.13 -PBDT4.957.82 -37 PBT4.096.79 -40 NP2.805.06 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

