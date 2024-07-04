Ashok Leyland Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 228.5, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.36% in last one year as compared to a 25.51% rally in NIFTY and a 65.77% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 228.5, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24346.55. The Sensex is at 80206.46, up 0.27%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 1.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25182.8, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 228.85, down 0.54% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

