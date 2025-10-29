Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Arvind SmartSpaces forays into Vadodara residential market

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Arvind SmartSpaces announced its entry into the Vadodara residential market with a large-scale horizontal development project. This is a Joint Development project with a top-line potential upwards of Rs. 700 crore.

Strategically located in Ajwa road micro market, the project offers a rare opportunity to experience luxury living amidst nature, while staying seamlessly connected to the city. The project will integrate smart design and future ready amenities to redefine urban living in Vadodara.

Commenting on this development, Priyansh Kapoor, CEO and Whole Time Director, Arvind SmartSpaces said, We are delighted to expand into a new city and enter the vibrant and emerging residential market of Vadodara. This marks ASL's 23rd project in Gujarat and aligns with our strategy to expand into high-potential markets and strengthen our presence in the state.

 

The optimism in the real estate market remains strong and we look forward to adding new projects across Gujarat, Bengaluru and MMR during the remainder of the year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.88 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sensex jumps 378 pts; auto shares slides; European mrkt decline

Sensex jumps 378 pts; auto shares slides; European mrkt decline

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 19.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon