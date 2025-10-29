Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Solarworld Energy surges after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 802 crore

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Solarworld Energy Solutions zoomed 14.96% to Rs 344.70 after the company said that it has signed a binding term sheet for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Ground Mount Solar Power Project of 200 MWac/ 272 MWp.

The aforementioned contract has been signed with a leading renewable energy company.

The total value of this commercial order is Rs 802.84 crore.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026- 27, as per the terms of the order.

Solarworld Energy Solutions is a leading renewable energy company with over 12 years of experience and a 1 GW-plus project portfolio across India. The company offers end-to-end solar EPC, large-scale solar park development, and customized rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility clients.

 

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.43 crore and total income of Rs 544.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

The stock had debuted on the domestic bourses on 30 September 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 389, exhibiting a premium of 10.83% to the issue price of Rs 351.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

