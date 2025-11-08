GPT Healthcare standalone net profit declines 28.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.54% to Rs 118.91 croreNet profit of GPT Healthcare declined 28.48% to Rs 10.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales118.91105.66 13 OPM %19.1222.17 -PBDT21.9225.49 -14 PBT15.0720.69 -27 NP10.6014.82 -28
