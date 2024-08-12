Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.95% to Rs 10.14 croreNet profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.95% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.147.57 34 OPM %-12.03-3.04 -PBDT0.430.22 95 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
