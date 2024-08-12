Kay Power & Paper standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.95% to Rs 10.14 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Kay Power & Paper rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.95% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.147.57-12.03-3.040.430.220.040.010.040.01