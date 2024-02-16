Sensex (    %)
                        
Alfavision Overseas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.22 crore
Net loss of Alfavision Overseas (India) reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.221.22 0 OPM %-5.7459.84 -PBDT-0.580.33 PL PBT-0.590.33 PL NP-0.590.33 PL
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

