Alipurduar Transmission standalone net profit rises 13.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 38.42 croreNet profit of Alipurduar Transmission rose 13.83% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 38.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales38.4238.52 0 OPM %95.7694.57 -PBDT24.6822.59 9 PBT17.1715.08 14 NP12.8411.28 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content