Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Alirox Abrasives reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of Alirox Abrasives reported to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.11 -9 OPM %-5760.00-636.36 -PBDT-5.761.84 PL PBT-5.761.82 PL NP-5.931.35 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharekhan reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sharekhan reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USS Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

USS Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 21.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 21.07% in the December 2025 quarter

South West Pinnacle bags Rs 307-cr exploration order

South West Pinnacle bags Rs 307-cr exploration order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict