Markets / Capital Market News

Alivus Life jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 137 cr

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Alivus Life Sciences rallied 4.95% to Rs 1,178.25 after the company's consolidated revenue jumped 15.33% to Rs 136.96 crore on 12.05% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 641.84 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 15.22% YoY to Rs 185.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

For Q3FY25, EBITDA was at Rs 200.8 crore, a growth of 15.2% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 31.3%, up 90 bps YoY.

On segmental front, the revenue from Generic API grew by 16.9% YoY to Rs 596.6 crore in Q3 FY25 while revenue from CDMO declined 14.29% YoY to Rs 30 crore in Q3 FY25.

 

Yasir Rawjee, MD & CEO, Alivus Life Sciences, said, The start of the new year marks a notable shift for us as we transition to Alivus Life Sciences. I am pleased to report that our Q3 performance reflects this renewed energy, with growth across both GPL and Non-GPL segments. Geographically, regions like India, Europe, ROW and Japan contributed to the growth.

Alivus Life Sciences (Formerly Glenmark Life Sciences) is a leading developer and manufacturer of select, high-value, non-commoditized, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, pain management and diabetes. It has a diversified portfolio of 161 molecules & supplies its products to customers in India, Europe, North America, Latin America, Japan, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

