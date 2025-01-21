Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

The real income of workers has either remained stagnant or decreased in the last five years, Gandhi said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Modi government over its economic policies and asserted that real development is when everyone progresses, there is a fair environment for business, a fair tax system and the income of workers increases.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The truth of Modi Ji's developed India: Your hard work, whose profit? The wheel of the country's economy is turning with your sweat and blood, but are you getting your fair share in it? Just think."  The share of the manufacturing sector in the economy has gone down to the lowest level in 60 years and due to this, people are struggling for employment, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

 

Wrong policies in the agriculture sector have worsened the condition of farmers and farm labourers, Gandhi said, adding they are barely able to make ends meet.

The real income of workers has either remained stagnant or decreased in the last five years, Gandhi said.

"The harmful GST and income tax have made life difficult for the poor and the middle class, while corporate loans are being waived off," the former Congress chief said.

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE: BJP says party will provide free education to needy students of Delhi if voted to power

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi unwell, unlikely to take part in Gandhi Bharat event: Congress

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

News updates: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on BJP, RSS; Cong says pol stunt

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP, election rally, Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

Due to skyrocketing inflation, now not only the poor but also the salaried class is forced to take loans for their needs, he said.

"Real development is when everyone progresses - there is a fair environment for business, there is a fair tax system and the income of workers increases. Only this will make the country prosperous and strong," Gandhi asserted.

Gandhi on Sunday had announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement,' championing the rights of the masses. He had accused the Narendra Modi government of turning its back on the poor. Gandhi had announced the launch in a post on X and urged people to be a part of it.

"If you believe in economic justice, oppose rising wealth inequalities, fight for social equality, reject all forms of discrimination, and strive for peace and stability in our country, wear your white T-shirts and join the movement," said the video voiceover posted by Gandhi on X.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages are hitting the common people hard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Outsourcing Manipur to HM abdication of PM responsibility: Cong slams Modi

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Mahayuti's appointment of guardian ministers shows rift in alliance: Raut

Vijay

Actor Vijay vows support to farmers, slams DMK over Parandur airport

Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under MGNREGA: Maurya

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

SC halts defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah-remarks

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon