Alkem Lab PAT soars to Rs 293 cr in Q4

The pharmaceutical company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 293.56 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 70.98 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 2,935.82 crore from Rs 2,902.6 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, India sales were at Rs 1,972.4 crore (down 1.9% YoY) while International sales stood at Rs 909.6 crore (up 6.1% YoY).

US sales for Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 624.1 crore, registering a YoY growth of 5.5%. Other International Markets sales rose 7.6% to RS 285.5 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 379.86 crore in Q4 FY24, up 20.73% from Rs 314.64 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The firm reported exceptional loss of Rs 12.52 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 402 crore, registering a growth of 13.8% year on year. EBITDA margin improved to 13.7% in Q4 FY24 as compared to 12.2% posted in the same period last year.

R&D expenses for the quarter jumped 19.36% to Rs 175.7 crore as against Rs 147.2 crore in Q4FY23.

As per IQVIA data, for Q4 FY24, the company registered a growth of 1.4% YoY versus the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) which grew by 5.7%

The company outperformed the IPM in Anti-diabetic, Derma, and VMN therapies and its ranking has improved in therapies like cardiac and VMN.

During the quarter, the company has filed 4 ANDAs and has received approval for 2 ANDAs from the USFDA.

On full year basis, the companys consolidate net profit climbed 82.47% to Rs 1795.77 crore on 9.21% increase in revenue to Rs 12667.58 crore in FY24 over FY23.

As on 31 March 2024, the company has filed a total of 176 ANDAs and 2 new drug applications (NDA) with the USFDA. Of these, the company has received approvals for 145 ANDAs (including 13 tentative approvals) and 2 NDAs.

Dr Vikas Gupta, CEO, Alkem said, "Our focus has been to improve EBIDTA margin during the year, on the back of benefits through various cost -control initiatives being implemented along with favourable API prices. Continuing our trend of improved performance, Q4FY24 builds on the momentum gained from previous quarters with significant gross margin enhancements backed by lower raw material cost and lower intensity of price erosion in US.

Lower Opex across our manufacturing facilities and R&D also aided EBDITA margin. Our Biosimilars and international business has delivered strong growth across geographies. Our anti-diabetic portfolio continues to outperform the market. We are committed to carrying forward the momentum of better operational performance, building on our recent success.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for financial year ended 31 March 2024. The record date for the same is fixed at 10 August 2024. The dividend, if declared by the shareholders, will be paid on and from 4 September 2024.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories rose 0.26% to Rs 5,328 on the BSE.

