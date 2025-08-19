Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Alkem launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion, an advanced science-led formulation designed to restore hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and soothe skin flare ups with an inside out approach.

Olesoft Trucera contains N-Palmitoyl Serinol that stimulates the skin's natural ceramide production, a potent blend of five ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier's function, and dual oat-extract actives along with Niacinamide to provide anti-inflammatory benefits. Olesoft Trucera will be available on prescription, so consult a doctor before using.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank spurts 1.85%, rises for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon