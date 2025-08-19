Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Tembo Global Industries gains after securing $12.44 million deal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tembo Global Industries advanced 4.34% to Rs 610 after the company secured a $12.44 million order from domestic entity for ATF storage tanks with piping, electrical, and instrumentation works at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport.

Tembo Global Industries is primarily engaged in manufacturing steel products and trading fabrics.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 250.9% to Rs 19.02 crore on 93.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 248.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

