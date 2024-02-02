Alkyl Amines Chemicals standalone net profit declines 26.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 17.08% to Rs 322.05 crore

Net profit of Alkyl Amines Chemicals declined 26.85% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.08% to Rs 322.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 388.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.322.05388.4018.5117.9163.1173.2946.3362.6433.4345.70